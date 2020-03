SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Doc is a puppy that needs a forever home. Doc is only 4 and a half months old.

Doc is really calm and loves to snuggle. Doc also loves to play. His foster mom says he loves toys. He’s hypoallergenic and he’s crate trained.

He gets along great with other dogs and cats.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.