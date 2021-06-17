SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Crawford!

Crawford is energetic and lovable. We hit it off right away!

He’s playful and loves to strut his stuff on downtown Savannah walks. Crawford gives lots of kisses and checks all the important boxes if you’re looking for a family pet.

With his speckled coat, Crawford is very modelesque. He is potty trained and crate trained. He gets along with cats, dogs, kids, women, and men.

If you’re looking for a spirited companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Crawford your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.