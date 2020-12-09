SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Clyde!

He ain’t nothing but a hound dog… just kidding, he’s so much more than that! Clyde has almost a year of life under his belt and a whole lot of love to give.

This speckled hound mix is a bit shy at first, but give him a minute or two, and he warms right up. He may not be the best for someone with small children, but he plays great with other dogs.

Clyde is so affectionate he’ll even put a paw on you when he wants a good belly rubbing!

If you’re looking for an awesome dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Clyde your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.