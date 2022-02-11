SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Cinnamon!

If you are looking for an all around perfect four-legged family member, look no further! Cinnamon’s got it all – she loves pets and snuggles but not as much as she likes hikes, swimming, diving and even summersaulting!

Cinnamon is extremely active. She’s looking for a family who’s ready to play! If you have a yard, the bigger the better and get ready for lots of walks!

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.