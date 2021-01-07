SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Cam!

At four months old, Cam is just a puppy. Renegade paw’s rescued her from a homeless camp and she couldn’t be sweeter.

She loves other dogs and gets along fine with cats. She’s very generous with puppy kisses and is a big cuddler. Cam’s already been neutered and is learning how to sit and stay.

If you’re looking for an affectionate dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Cam your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org