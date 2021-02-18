SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Bug!

This precious girl is the definition of strength and resiliency. When Renegade Paws rescued her, her eye needed a little fixing up, but now she’s all healed and ready to roll.

Bug loves to jog and she’d ideally be the center of attention in anyone’s home. She absolutely loves cats and she says other dogs are okay too.

If you’re looking for a unicorn costume-wearing cutie, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Bug your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.