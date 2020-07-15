SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Bubba!

When you look up “teddy bear” online, a photo of this dog should be the only result. Bubba is a total sweetheart. He loves giving hugs and kisses, snuggling on the couch, and watching squirrels out the window.

Bubba’s foster mom says he gets along with other dogs, puppies and children of all ages.

If you’re looking for a big cuddle buddy, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Bubba your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.