Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Brown Dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is smart, sweet, and overall just a good girl. Meet Brown Dog!

Brown Dog is 2-3 years old. She’s gentle and doesn’t jump or lick when you first meet her. She’s still young, so she’s sporty and energetic when it’s play time, but she settles down extremely quickly when its time to cuddle.

Brown Dog is crate trained, house trained and rides well in the car. Her foster family says she would be a great addition to any family with members of any age.

To adopt Brown Dog, put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.