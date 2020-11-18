SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Brigid!

Brigid is less than a year old and is a new mom. All six of her puppies have been adopted, and now it’s her turn.

She loves other dogs and gets along fine with cats. Brigid’s foster family says she’s great in the house, she loves belly rubs, and she is the happiest dog they’ve ever met.

If you’re looking for a sweet dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Brigid your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org