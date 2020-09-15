SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Brea!

Brea is a gentle, loving girl. She’s a little shy at first, but warms up quickly and loves people. Her foster mom says she’s always wagging her tail and wants to be by her side all day. Brea is always excited to see you, even if it’s just been five minutes!

Right now, Brea lives in a home with multiple other dogs, so she’s socialized and well behaved.

If you’d like a gentle sweetheart for a companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Brea your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.