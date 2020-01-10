Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Boots

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is named Boots.

Boots is less than a year old and she is really any rescuer’s dream dog. She is very smart. She’s crate trained. She knows how to sit, how to shake, how to go outside.

Boots is very fun. She’s very excited to meet you. Then she settles down very quickly. Boots likes to cuddle on the coach. She’s got short hair so she won;t shed all over your furniture and stuff.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue and make Boots your perfect pet.You can call Renegade Paws Rescue at 912-665-6046 or email at info@renegadepawsrescue.org.