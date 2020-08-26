SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Boogie!

Boogie is about 1 year old and is friendly with everyone. Before she moved in with her current foster family, she lived in a home with small children and loved them. She also loves other dogs.

Boogie is athletic, but still has that bully laziness in her. She’s the perfect dog for someone looking for a running buddy and a cuddle buddy.

If you’re looking for a sweet, gentle companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Boogie your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.