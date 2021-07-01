SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Bingo!

This precious boy stole my heart! He has the sweetest smile and the best temperament.

Bingo is very observant and needs to check stuff out before he gets in too deep. His foster mom says he’s also quite the hero. He once saved her from a venomous snake!

This shiny coated baby is a ‘covid puppy’ and his original family gave him back after coming out of lockdown. I and other folks at Renegade Paws Rescue, don’t know how he hasn’t been snatched up and adopted yet.

If you’re looking for a dog that’s good with kids, other pets, and happy as can be, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today. You can make Bingo your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.