SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Betty!

Betty is just 6-months-old and has love to share with everyone she meets. She’s got a sweet personality and gets along with other dogs and people of all ages.

Betty’s foster mom runs a day care for dogs and says that Betty makes friends with every single pup that comes through the door!

Betty is well-behaved inside, is potty trained, and is overall just a great dog.

If you’re looking for a chill, outgoing companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Betty your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.