SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Betty Spaghetti!

Betty is 9 years-old.

She is absolutely the most sweet and loving, caring dog.

Her favorite place to go is the dog park. She loves to interact and play.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.