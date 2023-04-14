Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is the adorable Belize. She is a 12-week-old Silver Lab Mix. This puppy is all sweet and no sour! She just wants to be held and cuddled.

Belize is dog, cat and kid-friendly. She would do best in a home with another dog that can teach her how to grow up as a good girl.

Belize is looking for a foster or adopter. If you think Belize is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.