SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Basil!

Basil is less than a year old, is extremely well behaved, and has the most beautiful yellow-orange eyes. Some of his favorite things to do are chasing tennis balls and playing with other dogs.

Basil is doing great with potty training and crate training. He also gets along with cats and older children. Basil would thrive in a household with another dog or with a family who can take him to the dog park often to socialize.

If you’re looking for a trick-or-treating partner this Halloween, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Basil your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org