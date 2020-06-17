SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Augustus!

This Shih Tzu mix is 11 years old, but you wouldn’t know it because he’s still so active. His foster mom says he loves to play with her cats and his toys before settling down on the couch for some cuddles.

Augustus was found as a stray with a pretty bad case of fleas and an ear infection, but is recovering. Overall, he’s in great health and has nothing but love to give to a new family.

If you’re looking to adopt a calm, sweet, senior pup, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Augustus your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.