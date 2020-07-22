SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Auggie!

Auggie is about 4 months old and is perfect for any family looking to add some fun to their home.

Because she’s still a puppy, Auggie is full of energy and excitement about life. When she isn’t playing or lounging in the sun, Auggie can be found swimming around in her baby pool.

Auggie is potty trained and crate trained.

If you’re looking to beat the heat with a adorable, playful pup, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Auggie your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.