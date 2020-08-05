SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Astro!

You may recognize Astro from social media. A few week’s ago, his photo was posted to Facebook after he was found in Chatham County suffering severe chemical burns on his back. Since then, he’s been recovering and coming out of his shell, thanks to his awesome foster family.

Now, he’s looking for his forever home!

Astro is about a year old and has a friendly personality. He’s never met a stranger and gets along with other dogs and people of all ages.

Astro is also potty trained and well behaved inside the house.

Warning: The photo gallery below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Astro was found suffering chemical burns on his back.

Now, Astro is happy, healthy, and looking for a home.

If you’re looking for a sweet, gentle companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Astro your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.