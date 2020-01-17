Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Anna

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is named Anna.

Anna is two years old and has a white and brown spotted coat. She has amazing eyes. They are greenish yellow and they are so beautiful.

Anna isn’t just a perfect pet because she’s beautiful, she also gets along great with kids. Her foster mom says that she loves her three young children.

She lives with six other dogs so she is clearly well behaved. She is sweet, calm, and social.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue and make Anna your perfect pet.

You can call Renegade Paws Rescue at 912-665-6046 or email at info@renegadepawsrescue.org.