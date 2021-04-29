SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Albus!

This kind soul is a Perfect Pet Allstar. He is so well-behaved, sweet, and very loving. Albus is deaf but responds well to hand commands.

He would be the best fit for a family with a fenced-in yard because he won’t hear when you call. You won’t have to worry about accidents in the house because he is potty trained.

Albus plays great with other dogs and cats. His foster mom says he’s a very active puppy and would enjoy lots of exercise. He was tethered and abused when Renegade Paws first found him so he’ll need a little extra tender love and care.

If you’re looking for best friend, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Albus your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.