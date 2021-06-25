SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Albus!

He’s a deaf dog but he knows a lot of commands. He can sit, he can stop and he can stay.

He’s also potty trained and crate trained.

Albus is good with other dogs. and he would actually prefer a friend which would help him figure things out.

He’s cuddly. He would prefer a fenced yard.

He had a bit of a rough start. It takes a little bit of warming up for him to get comfortable.

Albus likes a lot of activities.

If you think Albus would be a good addition to your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Crawford your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.