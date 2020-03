SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sebastian & Ariel are just six weeks old siblings.

Sebastian is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he loves to play and snuggle.

Ariel is the runt of the litter and her foster mom says she is a little shy but she’s very sweet.

Both Sebastian and Ariel have had their shots and they’ll be available in two weeks.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.