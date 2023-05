Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – Due to incredibly high volumes in shelters, this week we are highlighting two Perfect Pets that need homes. Meet Daisy (left) and Crabs (right!)

These adorable pups are full of energy and dog friendly. They would do great in active homes; they love to play outside!

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Daisy or Crabs, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.