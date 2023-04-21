SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week our Perfect Pet is a recent mother and recently spayed—Jayna.

Jayna is about 2 to 3 years old and ready to go to a foster or adopter who will give her all the hugs and cuddles she deserves.

She is incredibly warm and inviting and would do great with other dogs or children at home. She is ready to spend her days relaxing on the couch with you and your family!

If you think Jayna is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.