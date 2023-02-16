SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Buccee! He is about 5 to 6 months old and looking for a foster or a forever home.

Buccee greets every stranger with joy and a wagging tail. He is full of happy-puppy-energy, but still loves to cuddle!

He would do best with a dog buddy that can help teach him the ropes of being a good boy.

To fill out an application to foster or adopt Buccee, visit renegadepawsrescue.org.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.