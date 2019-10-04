Looking for a furry friend? Four Perfect Pets up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is here and what better time to add a new furry family member.

All of this week’s pet picks are waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

Nolan is sure to hit a home run with your family. The five-year-old mix-breed dog loves people, other dogs and even cats.

Just like baseball player Nolan Ryan, grassy fields are his home. He enjoys running and a good game of catch.

Like her namesake, Daisy keeps things sweet and simple. She’s three years old and is sure to brighten your home.

Liam and Lila are five-month-old siblings up for adoption, but the pair must be taken home together.

Just like the Oasis song though, these two could certainly be your “Wonderwall.”

Viewing hours at the Humane Society are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Stop by and meet these Perfect Pets.