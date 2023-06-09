SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past four years, Renegade Paws Rescue has saved thousands of dogs in our area and helped countless families find their Perfect Pets. Now, they are celebrating four years of serving the community.

Jennifer Taylor, the founder of Renegade, works tirelessly behind the scenes to safeguard the animals in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry who can’t protect themselves. When she started Renegade, the goal was to create a different kind of shelter for not just animals, but people, too.

“What I found doing rescue for years and years in Savannah is that people tend to get forgotten when it comes to dogs,” she said. “So we are here for both ends of the leash. So, if you need help keeping your dog, if you need help getting your dog spayed or neutered or anything like that, or if you just want to be part of a big organization, we want you here.

“No matter where you come from, no matter your background, we want you here.”

For Taylor, who spends her days caring for the dogs at the shelter and her nights answering the calls of distressed pet owners and animal control agencies, seeing her hard work grow into what it is today is a dream come true.

“I’m poor and dirty and sweaty, but it is my dream to be here to be able to help these dogs and to be able to connect with our community on this level,” Taylor said.

To celebrate Renegade’s anniversary, WSAV is showcasing a very deserving Perfect Pet, who just needs a little love to come out of her shell.

Laurel is a retired mama who had puppies at a young age and is now looking for a forever cuddle buddy to spend her days with. She is one of the gentlest dogs you will ever meet!

Laurel is kid and dog friendly. She would do great in any home looking for a calm and affectionate furry friend.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Laurel, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.