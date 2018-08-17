Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Our Changing Climate
Hispanic Heritage Month
WSAV Ahora
Washington
National News
International News
Consumer Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Military
Education
Traffic
Buddy Check 3
Community
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Hurricane Central
Storm Team 3 NOW
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Our Changing Climate
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Top Stories
Savannah man says he faced unfair price hikes as a result of the hurricane
Top Stories
Cleanup work underway in Evergreen Cemetery
Top Stories
EPA holds public meeting to address trash pile concerns in Jasper County
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Southeastern Stream Live
Top Stories
The Shawn Quinn Show: 9/17
Top Stories
Tennessee-Florida: Take a tour of ‘The Swamp’
Sharks feast on Monday night gridiron, continue best start in program history
Eagles soccer falls in defensive battle
Braves’ Charlie Culberson suffers facial fractures after being hit by pitch
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Photo Galleries
Community Corner
Jensen’s Pet Corner
WSAV Photographers
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Perfect Pet
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets: Petunia, Salsa and Minnie
Humane Society helps Savannah woman find perfect furry companion
Looking for a new best friend? Check out these Perfect Pets!
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets at Humane Society
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption for 4-19-2019
More Perfect Pet Headlines
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets at Humane Society
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets for Feb. 15, 2019
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets for Feb. 8, 2019
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets at Humane Society
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at Humane Society
Looking for a new best friend? Check out this week’s perfect pets!
Meet this week’s ‘Perfect Pets’ looking for their perfect homes
It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at the Humane Society
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets!
Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at Humane Society
Trending Stories
Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic
Fatal fall at SC beach hotel happened while taking pictures
SPD seeks public’s help locating suspect in jewelry store theft
Officials: Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain, Father charged
Nine Line Apparel launches fundraiser for locally stationed, critically wounded Army Ranger