REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A couple out of Tattnall County has made it their mission to pay it forward – serving those in their community who are in need of some extra support.

Earnest and Jenean Armstrong have given away meals for over a decade – even if they have to reach into their own pockets.

“It’s been some times… we’ve had to choose between our light bill and the center light bill,’ Earnest said. “And you know which one didn’t get paid, because we just felt like this was where we were supposed to be at.”

Earnest is the cook for New Horizons Community Outreach Center in Reidsville which his wife founded in 2011.

Through their after-school program, kids get help with their homework while eating a well-balanced meal.

“We kinda reiterate what they learned in school. Along with that – we are in conjunction with Second Food Harvest,” Jenean explained So throughout the school year – we do Kids Café… so if their kid is between one and 18, they can also get a meal. So they are getting a balanced meal – some people don’t have a whole lot to go home to.”

The community center served over 30 kids this past school year, and they have just kicked off their free lunch program for the summer.

“Every Summer, the community depends on us to be open. Even during the pandemic, and everyone was shutting down… we were still open. And we was the beacon for the community. Not bragging, but just saying, we was able to feed hundreds,” Earnest told News 3.

To help keep the center running, the two decided to open “The Pit,” a restaurant right beside New Horizons where they sell meals on Fridays and Saturdays with all of the money going back into the community center.

Jenean said, “We noticed that when you’re in big cities, there a lot of opportunities and a lot of programs… that the kids can be involved with. Unfortunately, because we are in a small town… you don’t have that same accessibility.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center remained open and served outside communities as well including families in Bulloch and Appling counties.

“All through the pandemic… all through those days, she kept it open. And the crowd just kept coming in. And we was the only real place people could go and actually get a meal. Because a lot of them was hurting… couldn’t work,” Earnest explained. “A lot of them was just handicap… disabled. I love ‘em. I love ‘em. I love feeling ‘em. I think I get that from my mom.”

Since New Horizons is a nonprofit, they rely heavily on donations. The center is still in need of more money, resources and volunteers.

No matter their needs, Jenean and Earnest say they will never let a child go hungry.

Earnest said, “God is still holding me accountable… of what I do and what I don’t do. You know, so, if He is blessing me, then I need to bless others.”

If you live in this area and your child is under the age of 18, you can pick up a meal from New Horizons Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. in the morning to 2 p.m.

The center is located at 184 Highway 56 Extension in Reidsville.

This feeding program is available until the last day of summer.

This summer, they expect over 150 kids to be fed by New Horizons and they say they plan to continue as long as the lord allows them.