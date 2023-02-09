SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back.

In less than six months of existence, Secret Saints Corporation has helped hundreds of people.

The founders, Lindsay Stewart and Roma Patel, are longtime friends and coworkers with the same overflowing desire to give back.

“We work together. She’s the doctor. I’m her hygienist. We’ve worked together almost eight years now,” said Stewart. “We’re just a team – we just work really well together, and we have the exact same birthday. We’re just in sync.”

“We’re full-time moms. We work. This is something we genuinely wanted to do,” Patel told WSAV. “Obviously, no one wants to take an extra workload on, but this is something we just feel good about. It’s not more work for us. This is just something we wanted to do for our community.”

That’s exactly how Secret Saints Corporation was born.

“We realized there are a lot of corporations out there that cater to a specific type of need like foster care, or homelessness or food drives. But there was nothing really for people who just need a lifeline,” Patel said.

The big plan to give back came together late last year starting with the idea of a community-wide Secret Santa for those in need that turned into more than 450 toy donations for kids around Savannah.

The idea has since grown to a year-round effort to provide as much help as possible.

“The heart and soul of our corporation is called our SOS program. It stands for Saints of Service. It’s an emergency assistance program,” said Stewart. “What we do is we partner with local law enforcement, hospitals, churches, schools, community groups – anything like that. When they have families or children or people in true need they reach out to us. Whether it’s for clothing, shelter, food, school supplies – whatever it is they really need they reach out to us.”

Getting kids involved in helping and helping the kids of the kids of the Coastal Empire is another huge piece of the Secret Saints project.

“We want to protect the kids in the community because most of the time these kids are just innocent bystanders of their circumstances. Every year we’re going to focus on a project for these children to give back to them,” said Stewart.

This year, the founders are pushing to put a Lifevac device inside 119 schools in Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Bryan and Jasper counties. It’s a small pump designed to save a child’s life if they’re choking.

They’re off to a strong start in their lifesaving mission thanks to a donation of 26 pumps from a local orthodontist.

“They’ve done studies with this Lifevac and it’s been effective 100% of the time,” Patel told WSAV.

Giving back at this size and scope is a massive undertaking, and there is no doubt the Secret Saints Corporation is big. But, at the same time, the mission is so simple.

“It just makes our heart so happy that people truly, truly appreciate it and that they know that people are there that actually do care about them. we don’t want anything in return,” Stewart said.

If you’d like to help Secret Saints in their mission to give back, you can make a donation or volunteer your time by visiting their website.