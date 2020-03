SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is trying to help people in Chatham County who are struggling right now.

Cars can line up at the Second Harvest's location on President Street on Saturday, March 21st for a first-come-first serve food distribution. Mary Jane Crouch, the charity's Executive Director, said they have plenty of food to help the people who are hurting right now.