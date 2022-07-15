SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The extreme heat isn’t kind to any of us but imagine not having a place to cool off or access to water or other resources.

There’s a saying, “many hands make light work.”

Twenty-year-olds Marcus Johnson and Tyson Speaks know this all too well.

“Water, clothes, socks. Anything that can help the neighbors, we give it out,” Marcus said.

They’re volunteers with Divine Faith Ministries, a local non-profit that provides supplies and services to those experiencing hardships. The ‘neighbors’ are people who live in camps all over the city.

“It makes me feel good knowing that someone who isn’t as blessed as me, that I’m able to give back to them, at least a little something,” Tyson said. “And that something, they’ll cherish and they’re grateful for. So, it just gives a good feeling knowing that.”

You can call them the dynamic duo. Not only do Marcus and Tyson handle much of the heavy lifting but they’re also the program’s outreach coordinators.

Georgette Jackson is Marcus’ grandmother and the organization’s founder.

“They have just been so phenomenal and it’s great to see young men wanting to get out and don’t mind getting their hands dirty, don’t mind serving others,” Georgette said. “That’s the main part. They have a heart for serving others and that blesses my heart.”

Their goal is to make sure those who feel invisible are seen and taken care of by offering conversation and a little comfort from the elements.

“We actually want to build a connection with them because these are actual people,” Marcus said. “I don’t think people see them as actual people. They just think, ‘oh, people on the side of the road,’ You know what I’m saying? So, it’s good to get their names and just try to stay in contact with them. Whatever they need. Contact us and we’ll do our best to get it done.”

Small gestures that make a big difference in the lives of others because they believe when one neighbor helps another, we strengthen our communities.

Divine Rest Incorporated is always taking donations. The agency is also getting ready for its annual fundraising gala that fuels its vision of providing a home for homeless women locally.