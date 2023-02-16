SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Strolling down the colorful hallways of May Howard Elementary School, members of the student council collect food outside classrooms. Different foods count for different points.

“First place is an extra period with Mr. Sawers, the P.E. teacher. Second place is a pizza party, third place is a popsicle party,” said fourth-grader Hudson Lynes.

The competition has proven a powerful motivator for the students and produced a big payoff for a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger in our area.

Gifted Resources teacher Christy Lynes says the school has filled over 13 bins for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We started with eight bins, and then last week we had to go get more bins because we just filled them up so fast,” she added.

But competition isn’t the only lesson here. Students are also tapping into the satisfaction of helping others.

“I personally really like helping those in need who have no food,” said fifth-grader Lena Woodhouse.

Student Council President Connor Johnson says Paying It Forward makes him “feel excited and happy, because I can get stuff on my table, but other people can’t. So, it makes me feel happy that now they can get food.”

Paying It Forward has been a theme at May Howard all school year. In October of last year, the student council held a Quarters for Dunking fundraiser for cancer organization Susan G. Koman.

“They would put quarters in the milk jugs every morning, and the teacher that got the most quarters got to be dunked in front of the whole school,” said Lynes. That friendly competition raised more than $2400 for Koman.

Lynes said, “it’s just important to give back to the community, and we realize that you know kids will give, but when you throw a competition in the mix they’re going to give more because they want to win.”

That winning spirit of giving continues through an ongoing fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and even more to come before the school year ends.