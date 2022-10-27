SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local builder is behind an effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Landmark24 Homes has already begun work on what will be the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Highlands area of West Chatham County.

“So this home is going to be in our brand new section,” said Eric Sanford, the company’s director of operations and development, about the home under construction in the Brookline neighborhood. “We are building one of our most popular floor plans, our Avery: a 2300 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home.”

The home won’t just be popular; it will serve a bigger purpose. Thousands of tickets will be sold for the home that will be given away next June.

“St. Jude Dream Home is a national program and their mission to help fight pediatric cancer is just unbelievable,” said Sanford. “We just felt we had an obligation to back them and support them and what their mission is here in Savannah. We’re really excited.”

The St. Jude mission is to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. They do this while sparing families the expense of medical care. In fact, no family ever receives a bill — not for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude also shares its research freely around the world. That’s why fundraisers like Dream Home are so important.

Landmark24 is a local company that will make a global impact by paying it forward.