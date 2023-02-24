Do you know someone Paying It Forward in the community? Send your nominations to payitforward@wsav.com.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It only takes one tragedy or one unfortunate incident to bring out humanity in the hearts of people. In fact, the world is filled with people who make it their purpose to give, whether it’s their time, their talents or their treasures.

Forced to retire from riding her horse, Carol Habets turned her energy to quilting three years ago.

“To have this gift is something truly special, isn’t it? It is. I didn’t do it to open a business. I didn’t do it to make money, I did it for something creative because I needed a creative outlet,” Habets explained.

On a mission to pay it forward, by donating her colorful and vibrant quilts, Carol emailed WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw for direction.

“I gave them to every family member and I really wanted someplace to be able to donate them instead of having them in the drawer,” Habets said. Tina was happy to help Carol make the perfect connection.

Carefully planned, Tina introduced Carol to Georgette Jackson, CEO and founder of Divine Rest Incorporated. Jackson helps single homeless women find temporary shelter, and Tina knew Carol’s blankets would offer joy, love, and peace.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think to reach out to homeless women, I think they’ll appreciate the art. And it makes me feel really good that when they have a place to stay they’ll have something of their own that they can use and know that it was made with love,” Habets said.

“It just means a lot that she’s willing to take her time and her talent and then share it with others.

I was so excited when you called and told me about Carol and about the quilts. I was like ‘Yes, good looking out Tina,'” Jackson exclaimed.

Carol simply wanted to be a blessing to someone. Her gift, in return, created a special bond.

“From talking to you and talking to Carol after the two of you connected I just feel some kind of way in terms of a new bond. Yes, I feel that as well. Like I said the first time I talked with her it was just like a divine connection,” Jackson said.

An inspiring gesture of patterns by Carol Habets to help change lives.

“That’s a big step going from having a home and then being homeless and then going back to a place where you’re under a roof again, and I think anything that’s gonna be cheerful and cozy would help,” Jackson continued. “We have a couple of clients that are in a shelter at the moment you know of a temporary shelter. I think this would be good to give to them to some of them because they would feel that love in that quilt.”

Carol donated a total of nine blankets to Georgette. also She suggested putting some of the blankets in a silent auction to raise money for Georgette’s Hope For A Home project.