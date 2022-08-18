SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry.

They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah.

“We have been a part of this community for 63 years,” said Patti Lyons, SCI’s president. “In fact, we were literally born out of four people noticing that some of their neighbors were struggling to feed themselves. They got together, packed up a week’s worth of lunches and helped 13 older adults. Today, we will prepare and deliver almost 2,000 meals.”

Volunteers each deliver between 10 and 12 meals. It usually takes about an hour.

“The food looks really good and I always tell them, ‘this looks really good today and it smells good in my car’ so they really appreciate it and it’s a very special part of their day,” said Savannah Young, who has been delivering meals for about one year.

Some days, the doorstop conversations during deliveries may be the only interaction a senior has. It’s just a few moments that SCI leaders say can have a big impact.

“I think we can all give a little bit and it makes a big difference,” Young said. “I think that’s why meals on wheels is so special, right? You can share the load with others.”

