Pass or Fail

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Coronavirus
Back To School
Your Local Election HQ
Ahmaud Arbery case
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
SPD assistant chief picked for Bluffton job
‘It was flying up and down the mountain’: Truck driver recalls riding through West Coast wildfires
Video
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Savannah graves submerged after weekend rain causes flooding in Woodville Cemetery
Video
Top Stories
Concerns raised about COVID-19 response at Midway nursing home
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Top Stories
‘It was flying up and down the mountain’: Truck driver recalls riding through West Coast wildfires
Video
Top Stories
Online academy helps students make virtual learning a success
Video
NICU Awareness Month: First-time parents share experience with premature newborn
Video
All Politics Are Local: Poll workers needed in the Southeast, Georgia voting machines challenged
Video
Fire safety grant to fund Savannah Fire virtual tour project
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Video
Top Stories
Freshman D’Angelo scores as Eagles women’s soccer falls to The Citadel
Video
Top Stories
FULL GAME: Calvary Day impresses in first win of 2020
Video
Family sentenced in Masters Tournament ticket resale scheme
Georgia Southern loses 33 players for season opener, tops Campbell 27-26
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Week 2 final scores and highlights
Video
Features
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
Savannah Jazz Festival
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
BREAKING: School board approves hybrid learning plan for SCCPSS
Video
ONLY ON 3: Fired SPD officer’s attorney calls special grand jury and possible criminal charges ‘political’
Video
Georgia woman missing for 6 weeks found dead inside her wrecked SUV
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Weather