RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Access to a Rincon neighborhood was blocked for hours because of a stopped train.

It happened this weekend but people who live in the community say it’s nothing new.

CSX tells News 3 one of its trains experienced a mechanical issue – blocking residents from entering or leaving a neighborhood called Picket Fences in Rincon, Georgia for hours.

“And there’s traffic backed all the way up, probably a good quarter of a mile back to the end of the neighborhood,” said Jackie Wilson whose parents live in the neighborhood. “People were trying to get out and they just got tired and turned around.”

People who live in the Picket Fences neighborhood in Rincon say a train stopped at a railroad crossing kept them blocked for hours.

I spoke to one man who says it’s a common occurrence.

“It’s happened at least 4 times since I’ve been here and that’s been since 2014,” said local resident Eric Brown. “So at this point, it’s a level of frustration. Every year we have to put up with maintenance which closes the entrance and or exit. It’s only one way in, one way out. And pretty much at that time we’re held hostage.”

On Sunday, the train was stopped for nearly four hours due to a mechanical issue.

Some people who live in the hundreds of homes in the community worry about it happening during a medical emergency.

“That’s the only way in and out of the neighborhood,” said Wilson. “So if a house caught on fire or someone needs an ambulance, there’s no way for them to get in. Unless they break the train and have to separate it at the intersection, but that’s it and it’s always been like that.”

People say they’ve asked the city for a second entrance and exit for years now – but have had no luck. This time they hope the scene from Sunday shows just how big a problem it can be.

“You had lined cars here probably for about a quarter of a mile and tons of cars waiting to get in on the other side,” said Brown. “So again we just want answers. We pay our taxes, we do our due diligence here.”

News 3 spoke with Rincon’s city manager today – who told us this is an issue they’ve been actively working on and say they are close to reaching a solution to prevent things like this from happening in the future.