SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s been a big topic of conversation for many in unincorporated Chatham County—we’re talking about the fire fee.

This fee amount is based on the square footage of your property – yet many people are confused over the calculation.

Now News 3 has learned Chatham Emergency Services is struggling because of it.

“Chatham Fire has been operating at an extremely high level even detrimental to efficiency for many years,“ said Phil Koster, Chief Operations Officer.

Around 25% to 30% of homeowners in unincorporated Chatham County have not paid their fire fee – directly impacting the fire department’s funding as well those first responders’ salaries.

“Our folks work just as hard, they are just as trained, they’re just as dedicated as anyone else in the community,” said Koster. “Those fire fees help support making sure our firefighters are paid. When you get the call at three in the morning. You’re getting someone who is being compensated to be there for you.”

The department is also struggling with recruitment and retention. Unincorporated Chatham Fire offers the lowest annual salary compared to the seven other surrounding cities.

During Wednesday’s workshop, the department shared they’ve faced an 8 million dollar deficit in the past two fiscal years.

And the board recognizes the need.

“It’s just we’re being irresponsible, we were thrust into a situation saving a fire department to start with,” says the 7th district’s Dean Kicklighter. “But now we have time to actually make sure we’re running it as efficiently as possible.

Fire officials say staffing shortages don’t stop here and that a lack of volunteers across the country is hurting many departments.

“Vast majority of the country has been volunteer-based—the fire department,” said Koster. “And still is to this day, But in the urban areas that is eroding very very quickly.”

The budget season is approaching for the department and the commissioners will have to decide how much more money they can allocate to the department.