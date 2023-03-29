SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After 3 long years, the city of Savannah is finally marking the end of the Broughton Streetscape project, but phase two is just around the corner.

Wednesday, city leaders celebrated the end of the project. It was approved by voters as part of the special purpose local option sales tax renewal in 2019.

Leaders say there wasn’t enough money to transform the entire street, so they chose a two step plan. Now, it’s time for the next round of construction and businesses aren’t too happy to hear this announcement.

William Cornejo, sales associate at Le Macaron Savannah says he doesn’t think more construction is needed.

Cornejo said, “I think it’s a little necessary. I know some people may have different opinions on it. That’s fine, but I guess me just personally you know I would say maybe we could invest in some of other things benefitting Savannah.”

Phase one of the construction project was met with its challenges including major delays because of the pandemic, and low sales for some business owners. Nicholas D’Antonio, manager of Pennykix says it was tough just getting customers to the store.

I mean people couldn’t drive down, we were having people who were trying to find our location that it would lead to like behind the store or crazy stuff like that due to the construction,” D’Antonio said.

D’Antonio hopes the next phase goes smoother and says he wants the city to keep Broughton Street business owners updated during the process.

D’Antonio said, “I think maybe better communication. You know talking to the store owners and businesses to give them a clear picture of what’s going to be done and kinda generally what a timetable may look like. Those would be what I would hope for from the city.”

There is no official timeline as to when construction is set to begin.