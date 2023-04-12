SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many store owners said they were concerned after being told to close up shop early Tuesday following the collapse.

Most declined to speak with us on camera, but one local business owner we spoke to says April is typically his busiest month. And, between last week’s construction closure and the collapse, he was worried he would lose out on important business.

Another store owner we spoke with said they’ve been impacted by a lack of parking and road access in the surrounding areas saying it’s harder for customers to make it in.

Andy Sher, Owner of Wright Square Vintage & Retro Mall said, “It affects our customer base, it makes it more difficult for people to come here, they park further away, we’re in the antique business so we deal with, our demographic goes into the people that are in their 70s and 80s who just can’t walk multiple blocks, so it just makes it a little difficult for people to get here.”

Business owners tell us, while construction has been disruptive, they understand the work has to get done. And they’re thankful no one was seriously injured as a result of that floor collapse.

Everything has been reopened except for this portion of York Street. And, we do know a team of inspectors was on the scene evaluating the courthouse and Savannah Fire was there as well waiting to get the go-ahead to reopen this portion of the road.

The building, which is listed on the national register of historic places, dates back to 1899. This current update was funded in 2016 at an estimated price tag of more than $75.6 million.

More than 23.6 million is going into gutting and rebuilding the inside of the structure.

Work at the site started in 2021.

Renovations on the list include replacing the entire building’s electrical, heating, air, ventilation, fire protection, and elevator systems.

The space inside was being redesigned to add room for additional federal offices.