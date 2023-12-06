STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro leaders are planning for the future, asking for the public’s feedback on a comprehensive plan for the next five years.

“It’s a really big deal,” said Justin Williams, planning and housing administrator for the City of Statesboro. “I don’t think anyone back in 2019 could have suspected some of the things that have changed in Bulloch County so this will be a pretty big one.”

To get state funding, Statesboro has to have a plan for how to use the money. That’s why city leaders are asking the public’s opinions on future projects.

” A lot of people don’t realize but every zoning case that we get every re-zoning, every variant they’re all based on the principles found in our comprehensive plan,” said Williams.

Planning administrator Justin Williams says some of what they’re talking about is creating affordable housing, setting up broadband internet and resolving traffic issues.

He says they especially need help on deciding annexations and re-zoning that could reshape Statesboro.

“At the end of the day, we planning folks we know some principles but the community is the real driver behind us doing a comprehensive plan,” said Williams.

The first of three public meetings is on Wednesday night. They’re meeting with people who are active in the community to serve as stakeholders, but everyone is invited to make their voice heard.

There are two more meetings scheduled for public comment at the beginning of 2024.