Springfield man gets thousands in PUA after asking for help from WSAV.com NOW

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) during the COVID-19 outbreak has presented road bumps for many.

Bill Kaska was among those who struggled to understand why it was so difficult for him to get the money he was owed through the PUA program.

“I don’t think it should be as hard as it is for a small business owner to get the help that they need from the government,” said Kaska. “Especially since we’re paying up to 60 percent in taxes and that’s the bottom line.”

Kaska owns a small business called “Bill the Screen Guy” which installs screens on garage doors. His main way to market the products is through local home shows.

When the pandemic became a concern in the Coastal Empire in March, those home shows he relied on got canceled, costing him crucial advertising.

Kaska said he applied for PUA in March and was notified that he qualified for the program.

But he never got any of the money he qualified for.

After reviewing his claim again, he saw he had a clerical issue when he submitted it in March. He says he reached out to the Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) and other elected representatives to see if they could help him fix the issue with his claim.

When no one was getting back to him, he reached out to WSAV.com NOW for help.

Within two hours of speaking with WSAV.com NOW, he says he got a phone call from the DOL. Two days later, his PUA payments were released into his bank account.

“My congressman couldn’t do anything, my representative couldn’t do anything and I didn’t get calls back from anybody until you guys got involved,” said Kaska.

He says he’s very grateful for the help and that the payments are going to help keep his business afloat for the next few months.