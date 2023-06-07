SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A recent study showed that Spanish-speaking parents in Southeast Georgia had to rely on their children to translate the majority of school-related interactions.

More than half of the parents report that they are not satisfied with parent-school communication.

“This isn’t just for Latino families. It’s for everybody, so we can be a multicultural community,” one parent explains.

Throughout the country – the Hispanic population has grown by 32%—but in Savannah, it has grown by 66%.

“The problem is that the parents of Latin families don’t know what’s happening. That’s why we lose opportunities,” one parent says.

Without interpreters, Spanish-speaking parents face an obstacle when trying to voice their concerns at school-board meetings.

The inability to communicate isn’t just limited to school board meetings.

Parents report having trouble understanding emergency communication – and communicating with teachers about their child’s grades.

“It’s mostly just communication. So, they’re really proud of their kids, their kids are doing really great things. But they have a lot of problems communicating with the teachers and the administration at the schools that they’re going to. In a lot of parent-teacher meetings, they can’t communicate properly with teachers.”

The results of this lack of communication are quite apparent – Hispanic students scored lower in standardized tests – and graduated in lower numbers than their peers.

Parents sent several requests to the school board about having an interpreter at the most recent meeting – they didn’t receive an answer.

“There’s not sufficient information for immigrant parents in their language where they can understand and express themselves.”

Although today’s meeting did not have an interpreter, these parents hope their presence is felt and that change is made.