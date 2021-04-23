Sound the Alarm: Sign up for free fire safety resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Home and apartment fires are up by 25% in Georgia so far this year, according to the American Red Cross.

That’s why volunteers are reaching out to families in Savannah and across the state.

Residents can sign up for the Sound the Alarm program, either for a virtual appointment or a socially distanced, outdoor meeting in select neighborhoods.

Following the appointment, if needed, residents can sign up for a free smoke alarm installation.

Visit redcross.org/GAHomesMadeSafer to make an appointment.

“I grew up in Liberty City and represent that area. I know we have had many fires in the neighborhood over the years,” said District 5 Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton. “I applaud the work of Red Cross and Savannah Fire in educating our residents and offering free smoke alarm installations to save lives.”

During your appointment, the Red Cross will help you develop a personalized escape plan, offer valuable safety fire tips and discuss other hazards specific to your area, be it flooding or hurricanes.

“As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters,” said Red Cross Georgia Region Disaster Officer Danella Hughes.

Officials say outreach efforts have helped save over 800 lives across the country, including more than 20 in Georgia.