SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than a dozen people attended a community engagement meeting to discuss the new apartment building coming to Savannah.

Columbia Ventures are working to get 21 acres of land rezoned because they want to put up a five-story apartment complex with some 250 units, but residents are fighting back against the plan.

Frustrations echoed across the room Tuesday night. Some Savannah residents say this apartment building will be right in their backyard.

Betsy Kameron, a resident of this community says she doesn’t think it’s possible.

“You’re gonna have 250 apartments and parking in three and a half acres, I mean that doesn’t even make sense, it doesn’t even seem reasonable,” she said.

The first step in the process would have the rezoning area approved. It’s currently a wooded area East of the Truman Parkway at East 63rd Street, but people in this community say no way.

“I mean I can’t imagine, and I just don’t know how they’re gonna fit in there. We have drainage problems, we have a lot of rain, where’s all that water gonna go now? It all goes down into there and into the canal so, I mean it is gonna go on these people’s houses into these apartments. I mean I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” Kameron said.

Residents stated that they felt misled due to the fact there was limited information presented to them, and some key leaders were missing from the meeting.

Kameron wants to keep the peace, but if this building were to come, she says it will be a nightmare for her and her family.

“That is a big worry. I mean if you all of sudden put 250 apartments back there, how is that gonna affect the influx of people coming and going, and what is gonna happen to our neighborhood? I mean it’s been here for 60- 70 years and you just don’t want it to explode,” she told News 3.

The Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission will meet on February 28 at 1:30 p.m. to plan the next steps for the zoning approval process.