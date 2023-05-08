RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of about a dozen homeowners in the small neighborhood behind city hall is vehemently opposing a proposal to build a storage facility across the street from their homes.

BKB Properties is asking Rincon City Council for permission to build a personal storage facility on Magnolia Drive across the street from a small neighborhood of longtime homeowners.

Resident Charline Reynolds said, “The big thing is it’s going to be an eyesore. It’s not something you would find in a residential neighborhood. It’s not something that we would want here. It’s going to cause increased traffic, probably increased crime.”

This isn’t the neighborhood’s first battle with BKB.

Six months ago, they asked the city council for permission to build a block of townhomes in the empty space.

It was denied after the same outcry.

Residents said that they don’t want anything interfering with the peace and quiet they enjoy.

“The woods are still there. It works as a sound barrier,” resident Gilbert Callaway said. “You got a railroad track right on the other side and the traffic, and it does keep the noise down.”

The city said they’re in a tough position and that they’re trying to balance the rights of all parties involved.

Jonathan Lynn, Rincon City Manager explained, “You’re not always going to like every decision that a government makes, but just understand that we’re going to do what is best for the city, the property owners, and the rights of property owners who live here. We’re going to do everything in our power to balance that.”

But residents are standing firm in their position.

Reynolds told News 3, “We want to keep our neighborhood a residential neighborhood. It should be residential, and self storage just does not fit in a residential neighborhood.”