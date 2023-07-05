SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents at Sustainable Fellwood III Apartments say about 10 people are without reliable air conditioning right now, after weeks of trying to get in touch with management and the Savannah Housing Authority.

The apartment complex is home to a number of senior citizens with varying health issues, that residents say are being made worse by the living conditions inside of their homes.

With recent heat indexes reaching the triple digits in Savannah, residents say it’s cooler to sit outside in the shade than inside their apartments. Leon Maynor, who has lived in the complex for 13 years, describes the feeling of being without air conditioning, while also managing chronic COPD.

“I sit in an enclosed area with no kind of ventilation or air circulation at all. My doctor told me the best thing to do is try to call and make it urgent that you get somebody in there to fix the heat because I have to have oxygen every night before I go to bed,” he says.

Maynor says he has been without AC for two months, and his calls for help have gone unanswered.

“Being ignored. If you call to make a complaint, half the time, if you’re lucky to get a manager that will take your work order or anything, it’s impossible for them to react on it,” says Maynor.

The building’s owners tell News 3 in part:

“We are not aware of any apartment units in our buildings without air conditioning or reports from residents expressing a problem with their air conditioning.”

Maynor says he just wants his quality of life back.

“Get on the ball. Do your job. Because It’s impossible for somebody to let somebody live under these conditions,” he says.

The owners of Sustainable Fellwood III, Woda Cooper Companies, also tell WSAV that they have portable units available for residents if their AC goes out, but people living in the building say they have not been able to get in contact.

WSAV will continue to follow this story as it develops.